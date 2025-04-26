Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 790 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Science Applications International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Garth Graham acquired 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,101.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,813.25. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,477.78. This represents a 7.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.35. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

