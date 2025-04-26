Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 680 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $165.51 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $190.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

