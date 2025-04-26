Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 417 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

