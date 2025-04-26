Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,310 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 0.1 %

UGI stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In related news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.