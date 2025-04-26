Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 222 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $102.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.12.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

