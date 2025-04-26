Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,322 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,986,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Halliburton by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $353,242,000 after buying an additional 2,378,043 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after buying an additional 2,171,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,530,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $503,856,000 after buying an additional 1,748,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.68.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

