Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,356 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLMN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 326.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 233,894 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,612,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,145,000 after purchasing an additional 130,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W cut Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

