TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 2,974 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 128,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,728,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,494,000 after purchasing an additional 497,728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ISTB stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

