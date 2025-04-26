TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,196 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,326 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

