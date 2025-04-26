TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,638 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 216,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,958,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,930,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 559 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Melius raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.91 and a 200 day moving average of $175.13. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

