TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 217.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Viper Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 568.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

