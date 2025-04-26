TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 20,852 Shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Free Report) by 13,901.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. BWM Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 542,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 88,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000.

Get SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF alerts:

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPWO opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. SP Funds S&P World has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.84.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Announces Dividend

About SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.