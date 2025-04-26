Tai A. Thornock Sells 1,100 Shares of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) CAO Tai A. Thornock sold 1,100 shares of Finance of America Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,000. This represents a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Finance of America Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FOA stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $210.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Get Finance of America Companies alerts:

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of ($105.62) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Finance of America Companies by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Finance of America Companies from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOA

About Finance of America Companies

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.