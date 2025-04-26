T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,294 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,294 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of RenaissanceRe worth $57,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.80.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 3.1 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $235.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $208.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

