Syon Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 631.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.96.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

