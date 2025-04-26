Syon Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,301.36. This trade represents a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $492,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,402. This trade represents a 12.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,853 shares of company stock worth $5,163,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

