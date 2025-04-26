Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Raised by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $446.62 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.48.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.31.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

