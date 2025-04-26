Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 397,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $84.60 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

