Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 770,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,590,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.6% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.86 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

