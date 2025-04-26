Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $24.39 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,389,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.10% of LPL Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.83.

In other news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,907.82. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $314.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $384.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

