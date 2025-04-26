Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $20.87 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 94,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,872,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $205.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.47.

View Our Latest Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.