Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $19.80 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 183,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,801,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,056,000 after buying an additional 99,786 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Twilio by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 583,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,051,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $95.15 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -148.67, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.94.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

