Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 297,026 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 297,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $13,822,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,253.06. This trade represents a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,875. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.