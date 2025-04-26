StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at CIBC

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.70 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.42.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$3.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is -7.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StorageVault Canada

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,742.50. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.