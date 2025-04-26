StockNews.com Upgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Cellectis Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.38.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
