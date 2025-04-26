StockNews.com Upgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Cellectis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

About Cellectis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth about $5,547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

