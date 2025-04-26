StockNews.com Upgrades BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.9 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $234,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,817 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,822,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,270,000 after purchasing an additional 847,917 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 685,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

