Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 9,464 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $20,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,496. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,234 shares of company stock worth $42,030,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $215.58 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $217.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -862.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average is $197.29.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

