Stifel Financial Corp Has $19.02 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,383 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,180,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after purchasing an additional 497,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,447,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 514,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,626,000 after buying an additional 121,533 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $173.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average is $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $178.87.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $66,212.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,723.20. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $205,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,802.19. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

