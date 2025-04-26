Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 46,649 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,819,000 after purchasing an additional 208,127 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after purchasing an additional 446,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $635,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

