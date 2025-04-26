Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 40,104 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $30.94.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

