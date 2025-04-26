Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $127.34 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

