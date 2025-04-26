State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Trims Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $5,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

THC stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

