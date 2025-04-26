State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 720 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned 0.06% of Ryder System worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $12,242,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ryder System by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE R opened at $137.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day moving average of $154.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.58 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

