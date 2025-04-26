State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 3,700 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Ball by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ball by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Ball Stock Up 0.1 %

BALL stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

