State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Decreases Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

