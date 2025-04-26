SSR Mining FY2026 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $323.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.20 million.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SSR Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

