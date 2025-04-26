SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 237.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 209.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 15.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $1,809,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 94.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after acquiring an additional 210,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 283,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,083,000 after acquiring an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.11.

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

