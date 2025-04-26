Spore Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Spore has a market capitalization of $396,630.39 and approximately $371.70 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spore token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spore has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spore Profile

Spore launched on March 18th, 2021. Spore’s total supply is 30,686,291,173,849,256 tokens. The official message board for Spore is sporeproject.medium.com. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. The official website for Spore is spore.earth. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spore (SPORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spore has a current supply of 30,686,291,173,849,256. The last known price of Spore is 0 USD and is up 5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $359.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spore.earth/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

