SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Decreased by Arkos Global Advisors

Arkos Global Advisors cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.5% of Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $304.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.68. The company has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $210.71 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

