Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Up 45.5% – Time to Buy?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 45.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. 961,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 936% from the average session volume of 92,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -6.76.
About Sonoro Energy
Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.
