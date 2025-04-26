Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Up 45.5% – Time to Buy?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 45.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. 961,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 936% from the average session volume of 92,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sonoro Energy Stock Up 45.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -6.76.

About Sonoro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.