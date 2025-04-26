Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Down 14.7% – Here’s Why

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.78). 201,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 195,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.26).

Somero Enterprises Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £141.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 279.05.

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

About Somero Enterprises

Somero provides industry-leading concrete-levelling equipment, training, education and support to customers in over 90 countries.

