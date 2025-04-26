Solas Capital Management LLC Sells 521,604 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Solas Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,604 shares during the period. Vestis accounts for about 0.4% of Solas Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Solas Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth $210,766,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,936,000. Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $21,446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,095,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 980,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $6,880,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSTS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

VSTS opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Vestis Co. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

