SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

SOFI opened at $12.88 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,329.18. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,115. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

