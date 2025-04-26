Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.62.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 33,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,044,938.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 137,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,322.80. This represents a 19.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.0% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 49.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 30,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $47.77 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

