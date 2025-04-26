SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 1.61% of SiTime worth $80,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 80.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $4,418,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total transaction of $205,033.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,376,176.76. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,636,401.08. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,542 shares of company stock valued at $978,713. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $153.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.58. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $82.99 and a 52 week high of $268.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $270.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

