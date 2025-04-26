Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Cut by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,674.96. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $89.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

