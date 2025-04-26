SCS Capital Management LLC Has $12.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SCS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 15.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $60.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

