Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

SAGE stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.48. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16,118.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

