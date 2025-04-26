Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Price

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $353.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.39 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 234.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 46.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

