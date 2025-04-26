RLI (NYSE:RLI) Trading Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.43 and last traded at $74.66. 54,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 357,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

RLI Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Activity at RLI

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,835.68. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Duclos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,087.50. This trade represents a 38.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RLI by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in RLI by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

